Sunday First to Know Forecast: Sunny, hot day with triple digit heat index

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It will be quickly heating up Sunday with highs in the upper 90s and feel-like temperatures back in the triple digits.

Due to a high pressure stationed over the Gulf, dry conditions are expected with few showers throughout the day.

There will be patchy clouds throughout the area, providing shade at times, but the sun will be in full force.

If you have outdoor activities planned, make sure to pack plenty of water and take breaks indoors!

Stay cool and hydrated!

