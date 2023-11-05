Sunday evening First To Know Tropics check (11/05/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Various sources of moisture in the southern latitudes of the tropical Atlantic basin are disorganized and show no chances of developing into tropical depressions through the next few days. Disturbances in the northern side of the Atlantic Ocean also carry no real risk of strengthening this week.
Posted at 4:30 PM, Nov 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-05 16:30:38-05
