Watch Now
First To Know Weather

Actions

Sunday Evening First To Know Tropics Check (10/13/2024)

tropics check 10132024.png
ABC 27 First To Know Weather
tropics check 10132024.png
Posted

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — All named systems in the Atlantic Basin have dissipated over the weekend.

There is only one system being watched for potential tropical development, and that is currently far out in the Atlantic off the west coast of Africa.

tropics check 10132024.png

As the system moves westward over the next 7 days, there is a 40% chance it will develop into a tropical depression or storm as it approaches the northern Caribbean islands.

It is too soon to say if this storm will develop or not, let alone where it will go or if it has the potential to impact the mainland United States.

Regardless of development, the system is more than a week away from any possibility of impacting the lower 48 United States.

nadine hurricane names list 2024.png

The next name on the list is Nadine.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
In Your Neighborhood promo

More News In Your Neighborhood