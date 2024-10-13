Sunday Evening First To Know Tropics Check (10/13/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — All named systems in the Atlantic Basin have dissipated over the weekend.

There is only one system being watched for potential tropical development, and that is currently far out in the Atlantic off the west coast of Africa.

ABC 27 First To Know Weather

As the system moves westward over the next 7 days, there is a 40% chance it will develop into a tropical depression or storm as it approaches the northern Caribbean islands.

It is too soon to say if this storm will develop or not, let alone where it will go or if it has the potential to impact the mainland United States.

Regardless of development, the system is more than a week away from any possibility of impacting the lower 48 United States.

The next name on the list is Nadine.