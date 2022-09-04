Sunday evening First To Know Tropics check (09/04/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tropical Storm Earl is moving slowly to the northwest Sunday evening, lingering about 100 miles to the north of the island of St. Thomas, with highest winds of 50 mph. The storm is forecast to start moving more to the north, and then northeast, through the week ahead, reducing storm effects in Puerto Rico and it stays over open waters of the western North Atlantic. It is forecast to intensify into a hurricane late this week.

Danielle, farther north, returned to hurricane strength Sunday. It will continue to slowly move, then go to the northeast at a faster rate later this week. It will avoid any land areas through the next five days.

A new disturbance reaching the waters near the Cape Verde Islands is being highlighted for long-range development this week without causing any short-term threats to land. If it becomes a tropical storm, it would take the name Fiona.

The nearby waters of the Gulf will feature increased atmospheric moisture late this week, but formal development of a tropical system is not expected at this point.