Sunday evening First To Know Tropics check (06/12/2022)

Posted at 5:58 PM, Jun 12, 2022
Sunday evening tropical formation graphic (06/12/2022)
There are no concerning area of short-term tropical development in the Gulf, Atlantic, or Caribbean.

A cluster of moisture that stretches across the western Caribbean can become the focal point for some slow development by the end of this week, with low-end chances being expected by the National Hurricane Center. Current forecast guidance suggests anything that may form from this region will be directed to the west or northwest, partly because of a strong high-pressure system that is expected to persist over the Deep South through the next five days and beyond.

