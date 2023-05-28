Sunday Evening First To Know Forecast (5/28/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Temperatures this afternoon are peaking in the low-to-mid 80s with mostly sunny skies dominating the region. Winds coming from the north with shift from a more westerly direction overnight, tapping in to some more humid and summer-like air. This will increase humidity and high temperatures for Memorial Day tomorrow, but it will till be mild and comfortable for late May standards. Lows tonight as a result will be warmer than last night, bottoming out in the low-to-mid 60s early tomorrow morning. Temperatures will warm up into the 80s by late tomorrow morning as more clouds make their way into the forecast, turning the sky into a sun/cloud mix for tomorrow afternoon. Highs will make their way into the mid and upper 80s in the afternoon. The atmosphere will remain dry enough to limit storms from popping up tomorrow afternoon, with a very slight risk for a brief afternoon shower. Heading into the middle of the week, highs will rebound into the low 90s, which is average for this time of year. Late week, increased cloud cover makes its way into the region, bringing the potential for cooler highs.