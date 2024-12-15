Sunday evening First To Know forecast (12/15/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We are rotating steadily through our warm-again, cold-again cycle early this week with a few warmer days ahead. The air has more moisture in it, too, which will influence the development of patchy fog overnight, even though the evening will be partly cloudy to clear and mild.

Readings will go from the upper 60s early in the night to the mid 50s before sunrise. Eventual lows will be in the low to mid 50s, higher than December average lows.

Clouds will mix with sunlight Monday with a light northeast to east wind. Absent any cold-air flow, highs will manage to get into the mid to upper 70s. A zone of upper high pressure will contribute to the warmer trend.

The upper ridge will give way to another upper low which will drive the next cold front into our area around the middle of the week. There is a minor chance for a few showers developing, but no signals showing rougher weather or active thunderstorms. The high-pressure area behind the front will tap into chilly air, which flows back into the region later in the week. Initial low-temp forecasts for next weekend show widespread 30s with broad sunshine during the days.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist