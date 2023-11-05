Sunday evening First To Know forecast (11/05/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A reinforcement of dry air from the north is supporting another evening of clear sky and steadily cooling temperatures. After daytime temps in the low 80s, evening readings will fall from the 70s to the 50s before midnight. The lowest temps will be around sunrise (which will be "earlier" because of the shift back to Standard Time) in the low to mid 40s. A stream of upper-level clouds will blend in with the afternoon sunshine Monday, which won't do much to stall the warming trend. We'll still achieve highs in the low 80s in most areas. The week ahead features passing clouds, ample sunshine through midweek, and temperatures that go from seasonably cool in the mornings to above-average warmth in the afternoons. More moisture enters the scene by the end of the week with broader clouds and minor chances for showers.

—Casanova Nurse, chief meteorologist