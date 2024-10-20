Sunday evening First To Know forecast (10/20/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The region will stick with rather benign weather conditions this evening, featuring a mainly clear sky and seasonably cool readings that will fall into the 60s after sunset and reach morning lows in the low to mid 50s.

The air remains quite dry Monday, supporting another day of full sunshine and a few patchy clouds in the warmth of the afternoon. Our forecast highs will be in the lower to mid 80s. Most of the scattered clouds will be in the Suwannee River area and the eastern Big Bend, but rain is unlikely.

In fact, it will be generally the same weather pattern on repeat each day this week, with subtle and minimal day-to-day changes with temperature trends and the amounts of scattered clouds. A little more moisture at midweek will bring morning lows closer to 60°, but some dry air re-enters the region later in the week. All this will keep rain out of the picture for most of the week ahead.

—Casanova Nurse, chief meteorologist