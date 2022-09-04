Sunday evening First To Know forecast (09/04/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Southerly winds across the region late today will help push areas of showers, rain, and few thunderstorms mainly to the north or northeast. Occasional lightning can form in the stronger sections, but overall storm risks are somewhat minimal compared to recent evenings. Locally heavy rain is also possible in isolated cases, prompting concerns for minor spot flooding or standing water. Leftover clouds can linger for a while in the night before partial clearing is observed in many areas. Early morning fog is possible before sunrise on Labor Day with lows in the low to mid 70s. A few coastal rain areas are possible. A reasonable amount of sunshine is likely through early afternoon before scattered showers and storms develop and move inland. Highs will be in the low 90s. A temporary zone of higher pressure will suppress the afternoon thunderstorm cycle Tuesday, which can result in the warmest temperature trend this week. Beyond Wednesday, a wet pattern sets up in the area that will reduce sunshine and possibly cause enough rainfall through the end of the week to create a flooding risk.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist