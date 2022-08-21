Sunday evening First To Know forecast (08/21/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Locally heavy rain and bouts of lightning are affecting counties near the Suwannee River and the I-75 corridor through mid-evening, with lighter rain in a patchy sense and leftover clouds elsewhere. Active storms are not anticipated this evening, but it will be warm and humid area-wide, like most August nights are. Forecast temps will drop into the 70s in areas with rain; all locations will have lows in the low to mid 70s. Broken cloud cover will allow some sunshine Monday morning, but another round of showers, rain, and thunderstorms will develop by midday and scoot across most local areas in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. Much of the week ahead will be unsettled, with intermittent sunshine amid periods of rain, some of which can be heavy and add up to a few inches in select locations through the end of the week.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist