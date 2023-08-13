Sunday Evening First To Know Forecast (08/13/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It's another hot and humid afternoon across the Big Bend and Southern Georgia, with an Excessive Heat Warning in effect through 8pm across the entire region. Highs are topping out in the upper 90s this afternoon with a few areas reaching the triple digits. Feel like temperatures are upwards of 110 to 115+ degrees, making it dangerous to spend long periods of time outdoors. Make sure to drink plenty of water and wear light weight and light colored clothing to stay cool if spending time outside. Most of the region is remaining on the dry side this afternoon with a few isolated storms possible over the next few hours, specifically in the Big Bend.

Overnight, some isolated storms early will make way for clearing skies overnight, with the occasional passing cloud. Lows will dip into the mid-to-upper 70s, while feel-like temperatures will remain in the 80s and 90s for much of the night. This will make for another warm and muggy night ahead. Tomorrow, mostly sunny skies will dominate throughout the morning, with temperatures rising into the 90s quickly as a result. Heat alerts are expected to be issued for tomorrow again as feel like temperatures soar well into the triple digits again. Mostly sunny skies will continue into the afternoon before scattered storms begin to pop up around the 2 to 3pm time frame. Highs will reach the upper 90s before storms get the chance to cool parts of the region down later in the afternoon. Scattered storms with increasing cloud cover will continue until around sunset tomorrow evening.

In the long run, a high pressure system dominating the region now and bringing us extreme heat will begin to break down by midweek. It will be replaced by an upper level trough that will help to increase cloud cover and bring scattered storm chances. This will help to finally break the heat we have seen and should put an end to the ongoing heat alerts at least for a few days.