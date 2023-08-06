Sunday Evening First To Know Forecast (08/06/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Lots of sunshine earlier today helped warm the region up into the mid-to-upper 90s this afternoon with feel-like temperatures well into the triple digits. Some areas have even reached feel like temperatures over 110 degrees, verifying heat advisory criteria for today. Scattered storms are now popping up throughout the area this afternoon, which will help to cool down temperatures over the next few hours. Some of these storms may be strong to severe, with much of the region under a 1/5 isolated risk for severe weather this evening. The biggest threat will be damaging winds in excess of 60 mph.

Overnight, some lingering storms early will make way for clearing skies overnight. Lows will dip into the mid 70s. Tomorrow will start on the sunny side yet again, helping temperatures soar into the 90s by noon. An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect for tomorrow for much of the region, meaning feel-like temperatures may exceed 113 degrees in some places. High humidity along with high temperatures will make for oppressive heat. Remember to drink plenty of water and wear light-weight and light colored clothes to stay cool in this dangerous heat. Better yet, if you can stay indoors tomorrow, that will be best. Isolated storms will begin to pop in the early afternoon, becoming more scattered in nature by 5pm. Storms will dissipate by sunset.

In the long run, afternoon scattered storms will continue in the forecast for the next few days before drier air works its way into the region by the end of the week. This will lower our rain chances to 20% by Thursday, with an isolated chance at a storm for Friday. Storms will be isolated to scattered in nature for the weekend, with highs in the mid to upper 90s.