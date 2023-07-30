Sunday Evening First To Know Forecast (07/30/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Scattered storms are popping up across the region this afternoon after a very sunny morning. Lots of sun today helped warm us up very quickly, with feel-like temperatures in Tallahassee exceeding 113 degrees Fahrenheit earlier this afternoon, verifying the Excessive Heat Warning criteria. Much of the area has reached the mid-to-upper 90s this afternoon with feel like temperatures well into the triple digits.

Storms will remain scattered in nature through the evening hours with some strong to severe storms possible. Damaging winds are the biggest threat from storms today, and there is a 1/5 isolated risk for severe weather. After sunset, storms will become more isolated in nature, fizzling out by midnight tonight. Lows tonight will dip into the low to mid 70s across the region, with highs tomorrow again reaching the upper 90s with feel like temperatures in the 100s.

Tomorrow morning will not bring as much sun as today, with a sun/cloud blend to start the day. Storms will begin to pop a little earlier than they did today, with coverage across the Big Bend starting around noon to 1pm. Most of Southern Georgia will remain dry tomorrow, with storm activity limited to the Big Bend along a cold front. Storms tomorrow will dissipate by sunset.

A few drier days are in the forecast after Monday with storms ramping up again later in the week. Highs will stay in the mid-to-upper 90s for much of the week, with increasing cloud coverage towards the week's end. Feel-like temperatures will remain in the triple digits for most afternoons this week, so finding ways to limit outdoor exposure and drinking plenty of water are ideal.