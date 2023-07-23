Sunday Evening First To Know Forecast (07/23/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Storms with heavy rain moved through the region earlier today, some reaching severe limits for gusty winds. Most of the storm activity has moved out of the region, but some lingering showers and storms are still possible through sunset this evening. Temperatures today have remained in the low-to-mid 80s across the region due to increased cloud cover and rain, but we will warm back into the 90s tomorrow.

While storms dissipate overnight, a frontal system sitting over the region will help increase rain chances for the day tomorrow yet again. While not as widespread as today, storms tomorrow will begin in an isolated fashion around sunrise, becoming more scattered in nature by noon in the Big Bend. These scattered storms move their way into Southern Georgia early afternoon.

Storms dissipate before sunset tomorrow as a cold front moves through the region overnight, helping to dry out the region for Tuesday. This drier air will help bring temperatures back in the mid 90s, but lower humidity will keep feel-like temperatures from getting too high into the triple digits. Heat advisory criteria is not expected to be met this week.