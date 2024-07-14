Sunday evening First To Know forecast (07/14/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The typical summertime wind flow from a more southerly direction is resuming, resulting in a higher feel of mugginess and moisture, and eventually, a lead-up to more shower and storm action in the coming days. However, we still have high pressure nearby which is suppressing the thunderstorm cycle today. A couple of brief pop-ups are possible just inland from the Big Bend coast and near I-75 around the state line. These can be heavy for a short time with occasional lightning. Otherwise, there will be breaks of clear sky and patchy clouds with temps falling into the 70s around midnight. Lows in the morning will be in the mid 70s.

Monday will turn hot by late-morning, with readings rising toward 90° before midday. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 90s. Feels-like values will be around 105° or slightly higher, which could make heat advisories necessary. The showers and storms in the afternoon will be widely spaced out and locally heavy.

The overall trend of daily rain chances will resemble the classic summertime timing and expectations Tuesday through Friday: Mainly scattered in coverage with downpours in some cases, happening between 3:00 and 9:00 p.m. A cold front swings closer by the end of the week, and it can enhance rain and thunderstorm coverage for the following weekend.

—Casanova Nurse, chief meteorologist