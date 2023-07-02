Sunday Evening First To Know Forecast (07/02/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A high pressure system continues to move over the area today, enhancing the threat for high temperatures across the region. Feel-like temperatures are in the triple digits again today, prompting a heat advisory to be issued through 7pm this evening. Some of our easternmost counties will see this heat advisory last through 8pm. The advisory is a good reminder to drink plenty of water today and limit outdoor exposure. Wearing light colored and loose clothing will help keep you cool.

The high temperatures along with the sea breeze from the gulf are helping to enhance storm activity across the region today, especially in the Big Bend. Some of these storms may be on the severe side with damaging wind gusts the biggest threat. As the sun goes down and we lose daytime heating, these storms should begin to subside, especially after sunset.

As the high pressure system continues to move to the east over the next few days, we will see more isolated rain chances with winds out of the west. As the high pulls away to our east around midweek, winds from the south will help bring our rain chances up to typical July fashion, especially in the afternoon hours. This pattern change will also help to increase humidity and bring our highs back down into the mid-90s by midweek.