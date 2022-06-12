Sunday evening First To Know forecast (06/12/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Evening thunderstorms and rain will be spotty and widely scattered, focusing on some coastal regions and the Suwannee River valley. Most activity will move east. Patchy cloudiness is forecast overnight with warm lows in the low to mid 70s. Much of the week ahead will feature hot conditions for mid-June. Monday's highs will top out in the low to mid 90s with some chances for offshore showers in the morning and scattered late-day rain and thunder across some inland portions. High pressure will be centered north of the area this week, triggering very hot temps in the Deep South; locally, we'll have highs in the mid 90s through midweek, with some upper 90s in interior southern Georgia. Feels-like heat-index values will reach 100° to 110° on some afternoons. We will also have the risk for scattered thunderstorms that can become better organized north of the region that move into the area late in the day and at night, producing occasional risks for severe thunderstorms.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist