Sunday evening First To Know Forecast (05/22/22)

MIDWAY, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Sunday evening! A few scattered showers and storms are possible this evening. Stubborn clouds will hang around through tonight with low temperatures in the upper 60's to low 70's.

Monday will bring another shot at scattered thunderstorms during the day thanks to abundant moisture and a couple of disturbances in the atmosphere to generate some energy for storm development. Some gusty winds and heavy rain may come out of any stronger storms that may develop Monday. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80's.

Get used to the warm and sticky airmass because it's not going anywhere this week! Fortunately, rain chances will be lower Tuesday and Wednesday. However, they'll follow that typical summer-like pattern with afternoon pop-up activity. High temperatures this week will be in the upper 80's to low 90's.

Rain and storm chances increase again during the late week period. By early next weekend, some drier air appears to filter in for the beginning of Memorial Day Weekend.