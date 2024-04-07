Sunday evening First to Know forecast (04/07/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — With nearby high pressure, no disruptive weather features are expected for this evening, tonight, and most of Monday. A clear sky and relatively dry air remaining with us will produce falling nighttime temperatures, reaching the 60s and 50s before and around midnight. There will be generally light to calm wind conditions, allowing lows to get near 50° to the lower 50s.

There will be times of sunshine and some upper-level cloudiness, putting a filter on the daylight Monday. The timing of these patches of clouds will be crucial in determining the quality of viewing the partial solar eclipse locally. Even a thin veil of cirrus clouds can keep the phenomenon decently visible between 1:45 and 4:10 p.m. (proper protective eyewear is a must for the whole time!), with peak sun blockage happening around 3 p.m.

Forecast highs Monday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Southerly winds will draw in more moisture, resulting in milder lows Tuesday through midweek. It will be partly cloudy to partly sunny Tuesday with highs in the low 80s. Clouds will thicken later Wednesday afternoon and evening. A strong disturbance will sweep through the Deep South early Thursday, causing another batch of late night and early morning rain and thunderstorms amid a windy environment; a few severe thunderstorms are expected Thursday morning before we return to sunshine and seasonably mild conditions to close out the week.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist