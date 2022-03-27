Sunday evening First To Know forecast (03/27/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A few scattered clouds will roll across the state line region this evening, but they won't cause any rain. Most clouds will move out overnight. Mild temps today will fall into the 60s before midnight, with Monday morning lows reaching the mid 40s to around 50°. A limited amount of fog is possible around sunrise. Monday will be similar to the last couple of days with abundant sun, patchy clouds, and a steady warm-up with forecast highs in the lower 80s. More clouds will blend in with the sun through midweek. Thursday starts an unsettled trend with a storm system triggering showers, rain, and a few strong storms. Leftovers of the system linger nearby into the weekend, keeping some level of rain potential present for the area through that time.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist