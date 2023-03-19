Sunday evening First To Know forecast (03/19/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A few passing thin clouds will be present this evening as temperatures fall to unseasonably cold levels on this final night of winter. Evening readings will drop into the 50s, with 40s showing up before midnight. Areas with clear sky overnight and little to no wind will experience the coldest temps, with morning lows in the low to mid 30s in the Flint River region to the mid and upper 30s in the southeast Big Bend. Coastal areas will bottom out in the 40s. Highs area-wide will rise to the upper 60s and lower 70s Monday with adequate sunshine and occasional temporary cloud cover. A steady warming trend is foreseen for the rest of the week, with mornings going from near 40° Tuesday to the 60s at the end of the week, and highs from the 70s to the 80s in that same time frame. There isn't any rain chance until late Friday with a front that comes nearby.

Freeze warnings will go into effect at 2 a.m. Monday for most southwest Georgia counties, plus local Georgia counties along US 82, and Gadsden and Liberty counties in the Big Bend.

—Casanova Nurse, chief meteorologist