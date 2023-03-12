Sunday evening First to Know forecast (03/12/2023)

A cold front triggered active and strong thunderstorms, but as the evening and night go on, the severe weather threat will decrease while periods of passing showers and rain will extend into the early Monday morning hours. Once the cold front moves south of the region, all rain chances will end and partial clearing will start for inland locations. Northwest winds will pick up to around 10 mph, transporting cooler air into the region that will be a big influence all week long. Forecast temps tonight will be level in the 70s in most cases. Once the front arrives, temperatures will fall into the 60s around sunrise and stay in the 60s for most of the day. Chillier mornings are foreseen Tuesday through Friday, with lows in the 40s and 30s, and cold enough for a chance for frost Wednesday and/or Thursday mornings. Occasional clouds are possible through midweek with a lot of sunshine for all on Thursday.

—Casanova Nurse, chief meteorologist