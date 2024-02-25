Sunday evening First To Know forecast (02/25/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The influence of high pressure won't end just because the weekend will. The evening sky will remain on the clear side with readings falling back into the 50s later. Monday morning lows will be in the 40s with limited wind flow.

Aside from a couple of clouds flowing overhead in the afternoon, sunshine will prevail on Monday, and the ongoing dry nature of the air mass will support temps warming quickly through the 50s and 60s, topping out in the low to mid 70s for daytime highs.

We will start a wind change, with southerly winds setting up before midweek. This will help morning lows to rise into the 50s by then. Daytime highs will be in the upper half of the 70s. Additional clouds are likely.

A cold front will approach late Wednesday and tend to meander nearby through the rest of the week. There will be areas of cloudiness and chances for showers for the last half of the week. Thunderstorm activity will be limited with no organized severe storms anticipated.

—Casanova Nurse, chief meteorologist