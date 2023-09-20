Sun peeking between clouds Wednesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The only noticeable difference you may find Wednesday are a few more clouds on the horizon through the afternoon.

Highs stay in the mid to upper 80s, but our rain chances only slightly increase through the end of the week.

We cannot rule out a few spotty showers Wednesday afternoon and evening, but most of us will not see rain over the next few days.

About 30-percent of us will receive rain on Thursday while drier air starts settling in on Friday.

A system off the Atlantic coastline is not likely to form, but it still produces heavy rain and wind for the Georgia coastline this weekend. While this system moves north, we will have drier air wrapping around and moving through our area.

This means we can expect sunshine and dry air for Saturday and Sunday.

