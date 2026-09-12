Summer showers continue through weekend

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — With southerly winds continuing, plenty of moisture is causing scattered showers and storms to continue.

Showers will be in the come-and-go variety Saturday evening before dissipating overnight.

Sunday will start off with partly cloudy skies and the storms will join in in the afternoon. Any outdoor plans should have a indoor back up as some neighborhoods will have to dodge a few passing showers.

However, throughout Sunday, winds will shift to become more northwesterly. This will allow for drier air to move in as we start the work week. It will take a little while for the dry air to settle in, so even though the winds are shifting Sunday, moisture is still in place to allow for rain coverage.

Monday through Thursday will feature more sunshine and less rain! Showers will still be seen each day, but they will be more isolated/spotty.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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