Summer-like pattern returns with spotty showers expected for the weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Storms and downpours push out overnight Thursday as the trough slowly moves northeast clearing the skies before a summer-like pattern brings pop-up showers to the area Friday.

Lows Thursday night will be in the usual low 70s, but the humidity will be sticking around through Friday and the weekend.

Although the trough pushes out, scattered summer showers are expected Friday afternoon. These storms will dissipate where the originate which could cause heavy downpours for some neighborhoods.

Keep those umbrellas around as showers are never out of the question when we are in this summer-like pattern.

