Summer feel for first day of fall

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — As we enter the first day of fall Tuesday, highs will climb back into the low 90s with scattered showers and storms.

An upper level low continues to stick with us, providing lift and moisture for rain activity mainly through the afternoon.

However, change is on the way! The low will eventually get pulled out to the northeast, and a cold front will push through come midweek.

Behind the front, drier air and slightly cooler temperatures.

Rain chances will drop to 0-20% starting Thursday and last through the weekend. Daytime highs will drop to the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows will have a little chill in the mid to upper 60s!

So, although the first day of fall will feel like summer, the first weekend of fall is shaping up to be beautiful!

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.