Strong to severe storms possible Friday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Strong to severe storms are moving through the southeast this morning and headed toward the Big Bend and southwest Georgia. The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has issued an Enhanced Risk for SW Georgia and the western Florida Panhandle, with a slight risk for the rest of the Big Bend and southern Georgia.

Strong to severe storms are expected to arrive by the early afternoon and move east across the area into the early evening before weakening tonight. Storms will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, heavy rainfall, and a brief tornado or two. The peak timing will be lunchtime through the afternoon further east, as storms are expected to begin to weaken later on this evening.

