STRONG STORMS: possible Wednesday morning for the Big Bend and South Georgia

Storm chances increase overnight
Timing and impacts of potential strong to severe storms Wednesday early morning
Posted at 5:38 AM, Apr 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-02 06:07:51-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Most of Tuesday stays overcast, humid, and warm.

Highs still make it into the low 80s again Tuesday afternoon.

Tuesday night, a front approaches from the west.

As the front pushes through, storm activity will increase late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

Storms move west to east across our area during that time.

The SPC (Storm Prediction Center) has issued most of our area under a 'marginal' risk or scattered risk of stronger to severe storm activity.
This is when we could see more than one or two severe warnings.

We can expect to see the first storms in the tri-state area right around 3-4 AM with the rest of South Georgia and the Big Bend experiencing storm activity as the line of storms moves through until late-morning hours.

Storms could produce large hail, gusty wind, and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Please have a way to get alerts on your phone in case a watch or warning is issued for your area.

Some of the most dangerous times to have severe storms is overnight when people are sleeping and not aware of what is taking place outside.

