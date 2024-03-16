Strong storms possible Sunday afternoon and evening across the Big Bend and parts of South Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Sunday morning starts off partly sunny and mild.

By late afternoon, a cold front to our west will drive storms west to east across our area.

Storms look to enter the tri-state area around 4-5 PM then push through Tallahassee and Valdosta by 5-7 PM and out of our Southeast Big Bend counties by 9-10 PM.

Threats with this system include gusty wind and hail. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

A few spotty showers and storms linger early Monday morning behind the front. Most activity will move out by lunchtime Monday.

Cooler ans drier air fill in behind the front to start next week.

