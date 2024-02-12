Strong storms ahead of approaching front with damaging wind and tornadoes possible

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Monday's line of storms approaches from the west and moves through during mid-morning through early-evening hours.

The Big Bend and South Georgia are all under a 'slight' risk issued by the Storm Prediction Center with scattered severe storm activity possible.

A few storms and light showers move in from the southwest to northeast throughout the morning hours. These are not associated with the line of storms that will produce the severe risk Monday.

These early morning storms and showers look non-severe with the biggest impact being rain for the early morning commutes to start the week.

It is the mid-morning storms that will bring the initial hazards to the tri-state area first before moving west to east across the Big Bend and South Georgia.

Storms look to enter the tri-state area around 10 AM- noon with the main threat being damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes.

These threats are moderate for our areas throughout Monday afternoon and early evening.

South-central Georgia and Central Big Bend counties will see storms arrive around noon through 4 pm with Southeast Big Bend and Southeast Georgia seeing the last of the line around 6-7PM Monday night.

We will bring you the latest watches and warnings online and on-air throughout the morning.

