Stormy Sunday evening in store

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Although the winter weather will stay well to the north, we will get in on the last of the system which is set to bring strong storms Sunday evening.

We will keep temperatures on the warm side for now both overnight Saturday (low 50s) and during the day Sunday (low 70s).

Cloud cover will fill the sky again Sunday before a cold front arrives bringing a good line of storms ahead of it. The line is expected to arrive for northwestern neighborhoods at around 4 p.m. and slowly make it's way through our area eventually reaching central counties between 7-8 p.m. and southeastern counties between 12-2 a.m Monday.

Lanier, Clinch, Echols, Hamilton, Suwannee, and Lafayette counties are in a level 1 out of 5 (Marginal) risk for severe weather while every other county is in a level 2 out of 5 (Slight) risk. The main threats are gusty winds of 60 mph and brief tornadoes are possible.

Additionally, a Wind Advisory is in affect from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday as winds well ahead of the line of storms are expected to be strong as well. Sustained winds of 15-25 mph and gusts of up to 40 mph are expected.

Take any outdoor objects indoors that can easily be picked up by wind.

Once we get behind the front, our attention turns to the significant drop in temperatures. Highs Monday will struggle to reach the 50s and drop even more Monday night, well into the 20s. Winds will still be on the stronger side behind the front, so wind chills are expected to be in the teens.

This cold air will stick around for the week with overnight lows in the 20s each night.

