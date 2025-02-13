Stormy start to the day with some gusty wind possible

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Thursday brings a line of storms through our neighborhoods during early morning through late afternoon hours.

Along this line, some areas could see heavy rain and gusty wind.

Heavy rain is possible as the line of storms moves east slowly. During this time, storms will 'train' or move along an area for a longer period of time.

This will mean heavy rain over the same area for an extended time which could produce up to 1-2" per hour.

An isolated risk of both severe storms from gusty wind and flash flooding from heavy rain are possible.

As the storm system moves east, the severe threat lowers.

Once storms move out through our eastern most neighborhoods later this afternoon and evening, the end of the week and beginning of the weekend will be cooler.

Highs Friday will be in the low 70s, but Saturday we rebound to the upper 70s.

Sunday another system moves through. This one also containing thunderstorm activity.

Both Thursday and Sunday systems are associated with cold fronts.

While we do not rapidly cool after Thursday's front, we will after Sunday's!

Lows drop to near freezing early next week with highs holding BELOW average and in the low to mid 60s!