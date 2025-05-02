Stormy second half of weekend expected

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Friday brings another day of warm temperatures and partly cloudy skies.

A very isolated risk of showers is possible Friday afternoon, but like Thursday, they will be for a very lucky neighborhood.

Most do not get rain Friday.

——

The weekend is a different story.

A cold front approaches from the northwest late Saturday afternoon and early evening.

This will help fire off some storm activity for our neighborhoods Saturday evening, and we will have widespread shower and storm activity into Sunday.

Saturday storms could produce some hail and gusty wind through parts of South Georgia. The neighborhoods highlighted in green at the top of the article are under a 1 out of 5 'marginal' risk. An isolated storm could get stronger to severe, but a widespread threat of severe weather is not expected.

Sunday is the day with the highest coverage area of rain and storms.

Sunday storms look to be generic with low to no threat of severe weather.

