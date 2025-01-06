Stormy day in store for our neighborhoods with isolated severe storms possible

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Monday morning a strong cold front moves from our western neighborhoods through the east.

A line of storms accompanies the passing of this front, and we will see threats from isolated areas of damaging wind, heavy rain, and a possible tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

Tornadic activity cannot be ruled out, but looking at our atmospheric conditions, some of these spin ups are more likely around the coastline of the Big Bend as storm cells come onshore.

We will be watching storms as they pass through ALL of our neighborhoods Monday morning.

Storms will clear out by mid-afternoon, and we can expect a big push of much colder air.

We could see some of the coldest temperatures so far this season as cold air fills in steadily through the rest of the week.