Storms to impact travel across southeast Tuesday through Wednesday morning

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A cold front moves west to east across the southeast Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.

This front in across the tri-state area around lunchtime and continues to push through the I-75 corridor through early Wednesday morning.

Storm activity picks up right around lunchtime for the tri-state area first Tuesday.

The line of storms will be broken by then, but some cells could contain strong wind, heavy rain, and an isolated tornado. While severe chances are limited, we still cannot let our guard down.

Tuesday will be a good afternoon and evening to keep an eye on the forecast.

Heading to bed Tuesday night, some showers will be around.

Most showers move closer to the southeast side of south Georgia and the Big Bend.

It will be a soggy start for those around the I-75 corridor on Wednesday morning.

With many on the road these two days, make sure you take it easy as storms move through.

Thursday will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy, but widespread moisture stays out.

Highs Wednesday and Thursday will be in the low 60s.