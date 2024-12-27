Storms possible Sunday with rain chances included Saturday, too

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Temperatures are on the climb but so are our rain chances.

Spot showers are possible starting Saturday with scattered chances Sunday.

Highs Friday remain in the low 70s, but the 'sticky' feeling outside is thanks to the humidity!

Not a lot of blue sky or sunshine will be seen out there through the weekend with mostly cloudy skies filling in.

Rain chances pick up Saturday evening with a few spot showers Saturday afternoon.

The bulk of the rain comes as a front moves through on Saturday night/ Sunday morning.

Some thunderstorms may be embedded within this push of activity through the southeast.

Some storms in our area could produce some gusty wind at times, and we could see small hail out of this storm.

We will keep you updated on the latest, but the timing of storm activity looks to be more Sunday morning and afternoon.