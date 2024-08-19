Storms move out with drier air back... at least for a few days...

TALLLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Afternoon showers and storms are possible as a cold front moves through Monday.

This cold front provided enough energy for stronger storms to make it through our area late Sunday night into early Monday morning.

Storms move offshore early Monday morning, but more storms are still possible for the coastline later Monday afternoon.

Storms could produce gusty wind at times. This is for places like southern Leon, Wakulla, Franklin, Taylor, and southern Jefferson counties.

The front moves through later Monday afternoon, and we finally have drier air returning to our forecast.

Highs over the next few days stay in the mid to low 90s, but we do have more sunshine!!

This drier air mixed with sunshine will still make it warm outside, but at least we are not as sticky.

Storms return for late-week and the weekend.