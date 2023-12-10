Storms move out of the region this evening as a cold front ushers in colder air

ENTER DATELINE — Severe weather is moving out of the region after producing severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings earlier this morning. Rainfall totals from today have amounted to 1-3 inches across much of the region, with localized areas picking up as much as 5 inches. Flooding hasn't been a widespread concern, but the rainfall will be beneficial to parts of southern Georgia that are under a moderate drought right now. Temperatures across the region are in the 60s for now, but overnight will quickly drop through the 50s and into the 40s before midnight and into the 30s in the early morning hours. Clear skies will come along with the cooling, allowing temperatures to drop as low as they are forecast.

Tomorrow will start with abundant sunshine that will last throughout the day. Temperatures will struggle to make it out of the 40s tomorrow morning, with highs reaching the mid 50s by mid-afternoon. This is well below our average high of 67 degrees. Rain stays away from the region for the first part of the week, with lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s again on Tuesday. Wednesday brings some warmer air into the forecast, but still below average, with lows in the low 40s and highs in the 60s.

Cloud cover begins to cover the region heading into the middle and latter part of the week. Mostly cloudy skies will allow temperatures to be more mild, with overnight lows in the mid 40s and highs in the mid 60s. Rain chances also increase towards the end of the week as a low pressure system moves into the region. This will bring the chance for isolated showers in the region into the weekend along with overcast skies. You can put the umbrella away for now, but you may need it towards the end of the week!