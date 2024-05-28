Storms move out but warmer weather sticks around for the week

TALLHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Stormy skies break through Tuesday afternoon.

Extra water on roadways is possible Tuesday morning though, so you may hit a couple of puddles on the way into work. Traffic may be a little slow going in these areas early.

Throughout the afternoon, rain chances decrease, and we will be mostly sunny by sunset.

Highs Tuesday still climb into the low 90s.

Hot days are in store for the rest of the week, but rain chances stay minimal. Only a very spotty shower or storm is possible.

Most of us will not see rain again this work week.

Highs stay in the upper 80s and low 90s for the weekend, but we do have a spotty shower chance Saturday and Sunday.

These two days we will be watching for developing storms in the afternoon that may drive us inside for a half hour or so until the pass.