Storms in early afternoon keep temperatures lower Friday

TALLHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We kick off Friday with much of the same- warm and humid weather.

Temperatures on Friday will be warm, but storm chances remain widespread.

Highs climb to the low 90s, but you storms will be scattered over South Georgia and the Big Bend.

We see a rise in storm chances throughout the afternoon as storms move west to east across our neighborhoods.

After storms move through, the sun may shine for a bit, and you know what that means... it could be feeling like a SAUNA Friday afternoon! PHEW!

Rain chances increase for the weekend, so our highs stay in the mid 90s.

Keeping the umbrellas close over the next several days as this pattern continues into early next week.

July 4th is next Thursday if you can believe it! Right now, we are looking at less of a chance for rain during Thursday's forecast. We will keep you updated with the latest though!