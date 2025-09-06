Storms for some neighborhoods in the Big Bend and South Georgia Sunday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Rain chances increase for our Sunday afternoon as more atmospheric energy heads this way.

Storm chances will be more widespread the closer you get to the Tri-State area, but even with lower chances, you can't rule out a spot shower closer to our eastern neighborhoods like Taylor County.

Rain chances slowly drop through the beginning of the work week.

Highs look to start slowly declining, too.

We won't experience a huge cool down, but lows in the 60s are possible by late-week!

