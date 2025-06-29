Storms expected to linger after sunset with a quick reappearance Monday morning

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — As the shower activity begins to ramp up late Sunday afternoon into the early evening, they are expected to stick around through sunset.

Showers and storms remain scattered across the area, dropping temperatures into the 80s for some neighborhoods.

If you didn't get in on the rain Sunday, chances are you will find yourself under some showers Monday due to sea breeze collisions and a surface trough that is currently sitting over our area.

Morning showers will hug the coast line before more pop up inland through the afternoon.

Throughout the work week, a low pressure system is expected to move through with a cold front attached, keeping rain chances high.

This cold front is one factor that will influence the potential tropical disturbance. The front expected to stall over our area and mix with deep moisture.

As of right now, it is too early to tell the exact outcome of the combination, but it is safe to say rain will be one of the biggest stories for our area.

