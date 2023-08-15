Storms cool us off late Tuesday afternoon

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Temperatures soar into the upper 90s again Tuesday afternoon.

Heat Advisories are in effect for our area with 'feels-like' temperatures topping out around 112-degrees at times.

The relief from today's heat? It comes from afternoon storm activity.

Much like Monday's forecast, Tuesday afternoon brings widespread showers and storms to our forecast.

Some storms could become stronger to severe at times with damaging wind and heavy rain the main impacts.

Besides afternoon storms bringing a slight cool off for us Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons, we could finally see a real cool off by the end of the week.

Cooler and drier air arrive Thursday! Highs top out MUCH closer to average (forecast 94-degrees: average 92-degrees).

The good news is that the drier air that follows in will help us actually FEEL closer to the actual high, too! WHOO!