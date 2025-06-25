Storms continue overnight as we welcome back higher rain chances

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Wednesday evening storms stick around through sunset with another round on the way from the Carolina's for the early morning hours Thursday.

Scattered storms remain in place for the rest of Wednesday evening with lows dipping down into the low 70s overnight.

Waking up Thursday morning, a group of thunderstorms is set to push through the area from the Carolina's as early as 5 a.m for southern Georgia counties and pushing through the Big Bend soon after. Some of these storms have the possibility to become severe.

Rain chances continue to bounce between 50-70% through the weekend while the high temperatures gradually drop to the low 90s.

These rain chances will be the greatest in the afternoon hours.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.