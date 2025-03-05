STORMS CLEAR: left with breezy day and lingering spot showers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Storms clear leaving behind non-severe showers.

We will be in for another windy day though!

Showers clear before sunset, and cooler air moves in.

Mostly sunny skies return Thursday, but highs only climb to the mid 60s.

Friday morning, we start out in the upper 30s.

Another round of rain moves through Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning.

You may have to keep the umbrellas close after Wednesday for our weekend showers that will be widespread, too.

