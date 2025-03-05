Watch Now
First To Know Weather

Actions

STORMS CLEAR: left with breezy day and lingering spot showers

Storms clear leaving behind a breeze with some lingering showers
ABC 27
Storms clear leaving behind a breeze with some lingering showers<br/>
Storms clear leaving behind a breeze with some lingering showers
Posted

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Storms clear leaving behind non-severe showers.

We will be in for another windy day though!

Showers clear before sunset, and cooler air moves in.

Mostly sunny skies return Thursday, but highs only climb to the mid 60s.

Friday morning, we start out in the upper 30s.

Another round of rain moves through Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning.

You may have to keep the umbrellas close after Wednesday for our weekend showers that will be widespread, too.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
In Your Neighborhood promo

More News In Your Neighborhood