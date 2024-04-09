Storms brewing for overnight hours Wednesday into Thursday for the Big Bend and South Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tuesday and Wednesday set us up for similar mornings and afternoons.

Lows will drop to the 50s with highs in the low 80s. Both days will be humid and mild with a mix of sun and clouds overhead.

Our main focus will be on Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

A strong system is moving in from the west with the potential of bringing strong to severe storms overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning.

During this time, damaging wind, heavy rain, isolated flooding, and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

The Storm Prediction Center has place our neighborhoods under a 2/5 'slight' risk or 'scattered' risk for stronger to severe storms.

Storms will move west to east throughout Wednesday late-night and Thursday morning hours.

Make sure you have alerts on during these times, so you can know what warnings are issued for you even if you are asleep.

I will keep a close eye on timing and have specifics on timing during our Wednesday morning Sunrise show.