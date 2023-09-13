Storms brew again Wednesday afternoon

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — *Early morning drivers- take it slow on roadways Wednesday morning. Patchy, dense fog as formed*

Another day and another round of storms brings us into our midweek forecast.

Temperatures start in the 70s before rising into the upper 80s and low 90s Wednesday afternoon.

Highs continue to feel much warmer than they actually are thanks to the humidity in our air.

The extra moisture in our area also means storms could produce heavy rain at times.

Storm activity picks up again Wednesday just after lunch and lasts through our drive home from work in early evening hours.

Drier air is on the way though!

We just have to make it through a few more humid, warm, and stormy days before drier, sunny, and more fall-like weather arrives on Saturday!