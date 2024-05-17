Storms again for weekend stretch with rounds of isolated stronger storms possible

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Severe weather seems to have a hold on the Big Bend and South Georgia as another weekend of active weather is in the forecast.

Stronger storms across the Big Bend coastline neighborhoods is possible early Friday morning.

During this time a few storms could be severe with damaging wind being the biggest threat.

Storms move south of our area for the most part with some rain and storm activity subsiding through afternoon hours Friday.

Friday evening another round of stronger storms is possible for the tri-state area. Higher wind gusts are the main threat with these storms, but we cannot rule out an isolated tornado or hail.

Saturday morning is when the forecast becomes tricky. Right now, we look at what happens with storms and the system to our west to determine how Saturday will play out.

Stronger storm activity is possible in the morning hours with some afternoon scattered storm activity possible across the Big Bend and South Georgia.

During this time, gusty wind, a tornado, and hail are potential impacts. Make sure you have multiple ways to get alerts in case storm activity happens for you and your neighborhood early Saturday morning. We will keep you up-to-date with the latest timing and impacts as Friday's storms play out.